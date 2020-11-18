Robert McMullen
Shreveport, LA - A graveside service honoring the life of Robert Milton McMullen will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, Louisiana. Brother Ben Brewster of Airline Drive Church of Christ will officiate the service. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Robert Milton McMullen went home to rest in the Lord in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home in Dixie Garden, following a long, hard-fought battle against the disease Arachnoiditis.
Born on August 9, 1932, in Meridian, Mississippi, Robert was the sixth born of seven in his family. As a child of the Great Depression, Robert developed an ambitious work ethic and a sense of adaptability that would serve him well throughout his life. At a young age, he also learned how much he loved God, after being invited to attend church with neighbors. After leaving school in the 8th grade, Robert enlisted into the Armed Forces (US Army), being inspired by the bravery of his older brother, Jack David McMullen, USMC, who was killed in action on Iwo Jima. Robert served three years in the Army, being assigned to the Corps of Engineers and stationed in Germany.
After returning home to Shreveport, Robert worked and began adult education classes and eventually went to work for the US Postal Service in the 1960's, a job that he often would say "Changed his life." First working as a mail handler, Robert worked most of his years for the USPS as a letter carrier, a job he dearly loved. For years, people would recognize Robert around town, remembering their "Favorite Postman." Robert also ran his own screen and awning business, making and installing awnings and carports that are still standing on many homes around the area.
In 1968, Robert met and married his lifetime love Ouida Anne Mitchell. Together, they raised their three children, encouraging their faith in God and teaching them how to be kind to others by their example while making their home in Shreveport.
After early retirement for health reasons, Robert took his lifelong hobby of performing magic shows and turned it into a new career as "Topper the Magic Clown." Topper became a popular entertainer at children's parties and corporate events. His exciting magic shows and creative balloon sculptures made him a regular at the pavilion at Hamel's Park, as well as a featured performer at all the branches of the Shreve Memorial Library System. But Robert's most treasured work as Topper was bringing cheer to the sick and others in need, working for charities such as St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Muscular Dystrophy Association
, Shriners Hospitals for Children
and a host of other organizations.
In the most recent years, Robert enjoyed making and sharing his cinnamon rolls and homemade candy creations, based on his own recipes. He loved to see others enjoy his delectable delights. A country boy at heart, Robert loved spending time outdoors in his garden, tending his bumper crops of tomatoes, okra, and greens. He was a friend to many people, and he had a deep love for the Lord that he lived to share with others. Robert was a member of the Airline Drive Church of Christ for many years.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ethel Partin McMullen and his siblings, Rosa Lee, Ouida Willhite, Jack David McMullen, Sadie Edwards, Raymond McMullen, and Mary Mobley. Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ouida Anne Mitchell McMullen; their children, Jennifer Anne McMullen of Shreveport, Robert Milton McMullen and special lady, Wendy of Austin, Texas, and Linda Gail Brookshire and husband, Shannon of Shreveport, Louisiana; as well as their grandchildren, Ainsley Fontaine Brookshire, Victoria Anne McMullen, and Zachary Dalton McMullen. Robert is also survived by many friends and loved ones, including nieces and nephews that he loved as his own.
He will always be remembered when the verse Romans 8:28 is referenced, as he truly loved and trusted Jesus Christ as His Savior. We will miss Robert's quick wit and his lovable, sparkling personality, but we look forward to seeing him again in Heaven.
Serving Robert as honorary pallbearers will be Ken Burrow, Jeff Fort, Dr. Ernest Kistler and Roddy Pate.
The family wishes to thank Dr Alan J Bourne and the caring staff of Heart of Hospice-Shreveport.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in dear Robert's memory to Christian Homes and Family Services, 1202 Estates Dr., Abilene, TX 79602.