Robert Myers McLean
Robert Myers McLean

Shreveport -

Robert Myers McLean, 71, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., where he will receive military honors.

Robert was born in Laurel, Mississippi on May 22, 1949, to David William McLean, M.D. and Eleanor Myers McLean, who preceded him in death. He was a graduate of UMS-Wright Preparatory School in Mobile, Alabama and Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport, Louisiana. Robert enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1969, and was honorably discharged as a Radarman Third Class. He was stationed in Long Beach, California and New Orleans, Louisiana, and served aboard the USCGC Minnetonka.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Priscilla Rice McLean; his children, Kenneth McLean and wife, Betsy of Germantown, Tennessee, Scott McLean and wife, Christin of Ethel, Louisiana and Sarah McLean Johnson and husband, Nicholas of Bryan, Texas; grandchildren, John, Jim, Michael, Margaret, Greyson, Harrison, Tyler, Kayliegh and great-grandson, Acen. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, whom he treasured.

He was an avid photographer and developed his own film, when there was still film. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and dragging his children on skis and tubes around Lake DeGray on the weekends.

Robert was a proud member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Centenary College. Serving as honorary pallbearers are his brothers from the Iota Theta Chapter of TKE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 908 Rutherford Street, Shreveport, LA 71104 or The ANGEL Program Fund, Inc., P. O. Box 770247, Memphis, TN 38177.






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 28 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
