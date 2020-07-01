Robert "Bobby" N. Moore
Shreveport - Robert "Bobby" N. Moore, age 80, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. He was born June 4, 1940 in Shreveport to the late Johnnie E. and Frances Houston Moore, and was the second of five boys.
He graduated from Shreveport's C.E. Byrd High School in 1958 and later received his Bachelor of Science from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA. Bobby was a talented fast pitch softball pitcher and an avid golfer. He refereed high school football games for 43 years, spending many years as the head referee. He enjoyed weekends playing golf or water skiing and camping at the lake with family, watching sporting events, and at times pulling a good prank. In later years, Bobby devoted himself to his children, grandchildren, and taking care of his wife, never missing a chance to be there when needed.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Fran Lorant-Moore; their two sons Mark Moore and wife, Kasia, and Scott Moore and daughter-in-law, Daphne Jill Moore. Bobby will forever be remembered as beloved "Pappy" to grandchildren, Cole, Zoe, and Robert "Wyatt" Moore, and loving brother to John Earl, Tommy "Tinker", Jerry, and Clyde "T-Willie" Moore; as well as uncle to many nieces and nephews.·
Bobby filled our lives with countless memories to cherish, was an endless source of laughs and affection, and gave us an example of servant leadership to strive for.
Condolences may be sent to 868 River Road, Shreveport, LA, 71105. Due to current COVID circumstances, a family memorial will be announced at a later time.
Those who so desire may make a memorial donation to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.