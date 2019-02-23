|
|
Robert "Bob" Paul Powell
Shreveport - Bob was born on November 12, 1939 in Shreveport, Louisiana, and passed away peacefully at the age of 79, on February 18, 2019, after a long illness.
He attended St. Vincent's Academy, St. John's Elementary School, St. John's High School, and was a member of St. John's Cathedral in Shreveport. He was a resident of Shreveport. He graduated with a degree in landscape architecture from LSU, and later moved to New Orleans. He owned and operated a landscape company and garden center with his family in West Hartford, Connecticut, until his retirement and move to Seal Beach, CA. He was past president of the Connecticut Nurserymen's Association, the New England Nurserymen's Association, and the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce.
He enjoyed RV traveling, country western dancing, and especially zydeco music and dancing. His latest passion was watercolor painting. He especially enjoyed working at Disneyland during his college summer breaks.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn Gorman Powell, Sr. and Emma Lucille Lacobee Powell, and brothers Lynn G. Powell, Jr. and William "Bill" Powell.
Bob is survived by his wife Mary, children Sean Powell, Steven Powell, and Karen Powell; siblings Joyce Hays and deceased husband John D.; C. David "Bubba" Powell and wife Claudette; John Wayne Powell; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Bob is a United States Navy veteran, and will be interred at the Riverside National Veterans Cemetery in California. In lieu of flowers, the family will have a private interment.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 23, 2019