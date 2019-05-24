|
|
Robert Pearson
Manhattan, KS - Robert Lee "Bob" Pearson, age 82, died May 21, 2019, at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS after a brief illness. He was born on March 29, 1937, in Denver, CO to Arthur and Edna (Baker) Pearson.
Bob graduated from East High School in 1955 and attended Colorado State University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He spent 18 years working for United Airlines in Denver where he eventually met the love of his life, Myra Cooke. He and Myra were blessed to enjoy 56 years of marriage together. Bob also was honored as a Troop Leader and proud member of the Marine Corps reserves for 6 years.
In 1978 Bob and Myra, along with their children Kim and Eric, moved to Manhattan, KS where Bob joined his brother Terry in operating Kansas State Travel Agency until Bob's retirement in 2004. He will be remembered by many for his attention to detail and fairness as a businessman.
Surviving family members include wife, Myra Pearson of the home, daughter Kim Robben (husband Doug) of Grinnell, KS, and son Eric Pearson (wife- Lauri) of Shreveport, LA, five grandchildren- Sean, Samantha, and Nicholas Robben, and Graham and Mary Hadley Pearson, and brother Terry Pearson (wife- Judy) of Centennial, CO.
No services are planned at this time.
A scholarship has been set up in Bob's name at:
Ascension Classical School
Robert Lee Pearson Scholarship
Attention: Ann Burford,
5075 Dixie Garden Drive
Shreveport, LA 71106
The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers.
"Well done, good and faithful servant," Matthew 25:21
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family though the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
Published in Shreveport Times on May 24, 2019