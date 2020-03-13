|
|
Robert Philip Hunter
Shreveport - Mr. Robert Philip Hunter, 98, passed away on March 12, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 19, at Forest Park Cemetery. Officiating will be Dr. Tom Harrison of Broadmoor Baptist Church where Mr. Hunter was a member.
Mr. Hunter was born in Chicago, IL on Valentines Day, February 14, 1922, to the late Sylvia Lucas Hunter and Claude Edward Hunter. He graduated from Austin High School (Chicago) and Centenary College with a B.S. in May of 1948. He married Margaret Phillips on August 9, 1946, at the Highland Baptist Church and they were celebrating their 75th anniversary. He felt blessed to go through the years with Margaret and enjoyed traveling the country, especially the camping that took his family to so many wonderful places.
Mr. Hunter was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gladys Hunter Hume; and brother, Claude Edward Hunter, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Drew Edward Hunter; and daughter, Shalor Porter.
He was raised in Chicago during the big depression when times were hard. He recalled very well the radio story of the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941, and the days following. He enlisted to the Army Air Corps to be an Aviation Cadet and was called to active duty on February 21, 1943. After finishing the first phase of training on April 29, 1944, he won his wings as a Bombardier/Navigator and his gold bars. He completed more training in the A-20 aircraft and was sent to Italy where he flew 41 combat missions against the Germans in Northern Italy. He arrived in the New York Harbor on July 9, 1945, and then returned home. He attended college and worked in the oil industry, then was recalled to duty on May 1, 1951, and served for 21 months. During the Korean War and Cold War with Russia as a Bombardier on the B-29 aircraft and had many experiences with them. He was finally discharged in 1943, to continue working in the oil industry until his retirement on December 31, 1990, from Franks Farms.
Overall he said of his life, "I am satisfied with all of it. Great trip!!"
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18, 2020