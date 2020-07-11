Robert Roy Sanderlin aka "Paddylogs"
Robert "Bob" Sanderlin was born on June 14, 1938, and he died at his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the age of 82 years old. He was born and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana, but also enjoyed residencies in Dallas, Texas and Picayune, Mississippi.
Bob loved anything "show business," and he was an avid supporter of the arts and local theater. His home was eccentric, boasting unique artifacts, relics, and souvenirs of his interests and travels. Bob loved thrifting even before it was cool; he had a special eye for collecting interesting pieces and antiques. He was known to his six grandchildren as "Paddylogs," a strange but special name given to him by his daughter, Sharmon. Bob was patient (especially with his goofy grandchildren), loving, kind, bold, unique, and had the best sense of humor. His sarcasm was unparalleled and infectious, and he could easily light up a room with laughter. He will be fiercely missed by so many.
Bob was a 1956 graduate of Byrd High School, and he graduated from Centenary College in 1962. He also served in the Air Force. Bob loved to be involved in his community; he was the first-ever president of the River-Cities Garden Club in 2000. Just last year, Bob won the Ellen Brown Spirit of Volunteerism Award from Volunteers of America.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Mamie Alvin Kendrick, his father, Raymond Leslie Sanderlin, and his two siblings, Alvin Raymond Sanderlin and Raynelle Despot.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Ann Janet Sanderlin, who he remained very close with after divorce; two daughters, Sharmon Drew Sarvary and Kelli Ann Myatt; two sons in law, Robert Z Sarvary, and Jimmy Darrell Myatt; and six grandchildren, Devon Lorette Sarvary, Summer Rayann Myatt, Drew Falconer Sarvary, Jimmy Dalton Myatt, Quinten Louis Sarvary and River Aaron Myatt.
Bob will also be missed by his surviving nephews David Sanderlin, Braden Conrad Despot, Mark Leslie Despot, Justin George Despot, Christian David Despot, Daniel Ray Despot, and an especially close niece, Dana Nelle Despot.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shreveport Little Theatre (https://tinyurl.com/y8e45c9c
), his favorite local theatre. The family will gather together on Sunday, July 19, 2020, for a virtual memorial that may be viewed by relatives, friends, and family from near and far. Bob wanted a party to celebrate and remember his life. The family will be hosting a grand event for all of his friends at a later date to be announced via Facebook, email, and word of mouth. If you would like to be placed on a communication email list to receive details regarding any of the above events, please contact robertsanderlinmemorial@gmail.com.