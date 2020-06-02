Robert T. Fuller
Shreveport -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert T. Fuller, 75, will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Centuries Memorial Park Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the service will be Preacher Clay Fuqua. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Centuries Memorial Park Chapel from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Robert was born on March 9, 1945 and passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Robert found joy in his wood working, bowling, and fishing. He was passionate in his mission to talk to groups of teens and young adults about the dangers of distracted driving.
He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, his heart for helping anyone in need, his love for his family and friends, and his ability to talk to anyone who was fortunate enough to cross his path. Many were lucky enough to meet his alter ego, "Desert Pete". He met no strangers and was a good friend to many.
Robert filled his days with family, fishing, his church coffee club, friends, and his love of God. He was affiliated with First Baptist Church of Blanchard and its Cowboy Church and he also worshiped and traveled with Trinity Heights Baptist Church.
Robert graduated from C. E. Byrd High School. Robert retired from Kansas City Southern Railroad after decades of doing work he loved with the nickname of "Grandpa Grump". He was an A-1 Carman. Often gave his own lunch to those in need passing through in boxcars.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Fuller and Letitia "Johnny" Alford Fuller as well as his beloved granddaughter, Kady Harville.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy; his children, Beth Harville with husband, Gene and Danny Fuller and wife, Alicia; his sister, Bobbie O'Boyle; his grandchildren, Zack, Joey and Alibeth, and his nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many close friends including his dear, best friend Mr. Robert Jenkins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First Baptist Church of Blanchard or to Compassionate Friends of Shreveport/Bossier at Barksdale Federal Credit Union or a charity of the donor's choice.
The family welcomes your stories and memories.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.