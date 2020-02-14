|
Robert "Bob" Turner
Heaven gained a larger than life personality when Robert "Bob" Turner passed away on February 12, 2020. He was a Christian man with a servant's heart. If you were in his presence he would be two steps ahead making sure you were cared for. You could always count on him without fail. Nothing made him happier than to meet a need, whether it be for his family, a friend, a client, or a complete stranger. He regularly sacrificed personal gains to meet the needs of others. Bob also had a competitive spirit in all of his endeavors. He had a fearless approach to life from a very young age. He loved making bets and competing in sports whether it was bowling, baseball, basketball, or tennis. He made no bones about the fact that he was going to win and he usually did! Verbal banter was fun to him, but grudges were never held. He always assumed the best of someone until they gave him reason not to.
In his earlier years Bob served in Vietnam and was promoted to E5 within 2 years. Upon returning home, he took a job in sales with the Missouri Pacific Railroad in St. Louis. He later returned home to learn home-building from his then father-in-law, CD Cook, and built many homes in Southern Hills and Southeast Shreveport.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, John Turner and Genevieve (Jean) Turner, and one brother, Leslie Turner. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Leilani Turner, his daughter Angela Wilkins and her husband Blaine Wilkins and his grandson Turner Wilkins, his sisters Jean Brown and Marion Gibson and by Leilani's children that he loved as his own, Kevin Britt, Alana Donovan, and Alicia Woodle and her husband Alan Woodle and grandchildren Lauren (Charles), Madison, Collin (Shelby), Chandler, and Morgan. He had many other nieces and nephews that he adored. He also had a very special fondness for his dogs, Molly and Annie, and enjoyed spoiling and walking with them daily when he was healthy.
Bob's service will be held at 11am on Monday, February 17th at Roseneath South officiated by Brother Wayne Dubose. Interment will be at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at 1:00pm. Pallbearers will be Blaine Wilkins, Kevin Britt, Alan Woodle,Turner Wilkins, Collin Wilbanks and Charles Adcock. Honorary pallbearers are Jamaal Stevens, Chandler Woodle and Wes Lang.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor South, the staff at the VA Hospital, but especially Jamaal Stevens for his invaluable care. He was the most patient and kind advocate and caregiver for Bob and became a dear friend. Donations in Bob's honor can be made to the , 831 Kings Hwy, Ste 120, Shreveport, LA 71104.
