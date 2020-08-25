Robert V. Lockwood
Shreveport - Robert V. Lockwood was born in Spearsville, Louisiana to Robert Steve "Dennis" Lockwood and Chloie Burden Lockwood on April 13, 1942 and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August, 23, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
He was a graduate of Spearsville High School and attended Centenary College on a basketball scholarship while playing baseball for the Gents as well. In his junior year at Spearsville High School, he was a member of the basketball team that won the state championship.
Robert was signed by Hugh Alexander and played in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. He stayed in touch with his high school and college buddies and was proud of his accomplishments he achieved in high school, college and the Dodgers organization.
His business career covered 27 years with General Electric Capital. Robert was a hard worker and ended his career as a regional manager in Dallas, Texas.
Robert is preceded in death by his mother Chloie and father Dennis, his sisters Gynelle Williams and Delores Miller.
He is survived by his son Robert (Robby) V. Lockwood, Jr. and wife Heather. Robert loved Heather like the daughter he never had. Also two grandsons, Jackson and Preston. Robert was a wonderful "Pops" to his special buddies. He loved his three boys dearly. Robert was a phenomenal father and little league coach and loved his family dearly. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the LSU Tigers and the Atlanta Braves.
A special thank you to long-time friend and brother-in-law Bennie Thornell .
Robert will be laid to rest with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church in Spearsville, with Rev. Tommy Patton, Senior Adult Minister, Cypress Baptist Church officiating. A visitation for friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. preceding the service.
Pallbearers will be Hudson Brakefield, Garrett Brakefield, Chaston Doyal, Bennie Thornell, Triston Elkins, and Canyon Elkins.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
.