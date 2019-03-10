|
Robert Vincent Tobin
Shreveport - Robert Vincent Tobin-
Bob was born in Uxbridge, MA June 26, 1933 and died of natural causes March 6, 2019, Ash Wednesday. He lived a full
life and touched the lives of many people, he was a pillar.
Bob joined the Air Force and served as a boom operator on a tanker crew. He retired from the Air Force at Barksdale
Air Force Base and started his career as a property damage appraiser. After retiring from that career he spent his time
enjoying life and working with others. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and enjoyed a rich
spiritual life.
Bob is survived by his daughter Marcia Tobin Payne, son Michael J. Tobin; grandson Jason B. Payne and wife Faith and
their children Addison Marie and Blain George Vincent; as well as his cousins Roberta Guertin and Margaret Davitt
(Framingham, Massachusetts).
Special thanks to the Doctors and staff at WK Bossier and Promise Hospital, especially Drs. Royal Becker, Briton Eaves,
Paul Cole and Henry Kiser and PA Dan Stringer, Fr. Karl Daigle and Eucharistic Ministers of St. Jude Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holy Angels.
Bob will be missed greatly by many. If you are among those, his wish for you would be that "You Be Good to Yourself!"
(A memorial mass and burial are pending)
An online register and obituary are available at www.auldsfuneral.com
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 10, 2019