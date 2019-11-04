|
Robert Wayne Brumley
Shreveport - Robert Wayne Brumley, age 73, passes away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at a Shreveport hospital. He was born in Shreveport on June 13, 1946 to Franklin Ray Brumley, Sr., and Dee Walton Brumley. He loved karaoke and cooking for the Wednesday night church gathering.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Franklin Ray Brumley, Jr. and Joe Thomas Brumley; one sister Bobbie Dee Brumley Sanders.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years Patsy Kirk Brumley of Shreveport; son Timothy Wayne Brumley and wife Cindi of Bossier City; Grandchildren Sierra Eppinette and husband Brad of Benton, Cody Tyler Brumley and wife Kristen of Sherwood, AR, and Kalyn Victoria Brumley of Bossier; Great Grandchildren Emma, Lexie, Maddie, and Hunter; Brother James Paul Brumley and wife Rosa Lee; two Sisters Martha Nell Barnes and husband Luther, and Patricia Lynn Brashears and husband Bob. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11am Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the University Church of Christ (2045 E 70th Street) in Shreveport.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a charitable organization of your choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019