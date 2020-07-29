Robert Wayne Durr
Shreveport -
A graveside service for Robert Wayne Durr will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Officiating the service will be Reverend Jimmy Eppinette.
Wayne was born on June 28, 1933 in Marthaville, Louisiana to Lawrence Talmedge Durr and Velma Ingram Durr and passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Wayne worked in retails sales his whole life, retiring from Peacock's Jewelers in downtown Shreveport. He enjoyed camping and boating at Lake Claiborne. He loved to laugh and to make people laugh. To know him, was to love him. He was a kind and gentle soul.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Johnnye Faye Durr; brother, Troy Durr and sister, Virginia Litton. He is survived by; brother, Bobby Joe Durr and wife, Glenda; sons, Lawrence Durr and Timothy Durr; daughter, Rebecca Durr; four grandchildren, Wesley Dowden, Christy Guenard and husband, Trey, Ashley Coleman and husband, Ulysses IV and Amanda Durr; five great-grandchildren, Peyton Shaw, Ashton Trybus Dowden, Aliana Salter, Sidney Guenard and Ulysses Coleman, V.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Dr. Patton, Nurse Janie and the staff at Regional Hospice for their care and compassion given to Wayne in his last weeks.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.