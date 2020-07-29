1/1
Robert Wayne Durr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Wayne Durr

Shreveport -

A graveside service for Robert Wayne Durr will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Officiating the service will be Reverend Jimmy Eppinette.

Wayne was born on June 28, 1933 in Marthaville, Louisiana to Lawrence Talmedge Durr and Velma Ingram Durr and passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Wayne worked in retails sales his whole life, retiring from Peacock's Jewelers in downtown Shreveport. He enjoyed camping and boating at Lake Claiborne. He loved to laugh and to make people laugh. To know him, was to love him. He was a kind and gentle soul.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Johnnye Faye Durr; brother, Troy Durr and sister, Virginia Litton. He is survived by; brother, Bobby Joe Durr and wife, Glenda; sons, Lawrence Durr and Timothy Durr; daughter, Rebecca Durr; four grandchildren, Wesley Dowden, Christy Guenard and husband, Trey, Ashley Coleman and husband, Ulysses IV and Amanda Durr; five great-grandchildren, Peyton Shaw, Ashton Trybus Dowden, Aliana Salter, Sidney Guenard and Ulysses Coleman, V.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Dr. Patton, Nurse Janie and the staff at Regional Hospice for their care and compassion given to Wayne in his last weeks.

The family suggests memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shreveport Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Becky, Christy, Wesley,
My prayers and thoughts are with you all.
With love, Sandra
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved