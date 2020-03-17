|
Robert Wayne Norrid
Robert Wayne Norrid passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Robert was born June 11, 1937, in Hall Summit, Louisiana to Otis and Mary Grace Norrid. He graduated from Hall Summit High School in 1955, then attended Northwestern State University and Louisiana Tech. He also served two years in the United States Navy, during which time he served on the Admiral's Staff and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
While working in Shreveport he met the love of his life, Gay Brown. It was truly "love at first sight" They had a whirlwind romance and were married six weeks later, on July 26, 1961. Their love and devotion was everlasting as they would have been married 59 years this July.
Robert was always a hard worker beginning as a young boy shining shoes in his father's barber shop. He always had a knack for numbers and in his early years he did accounting work for several oil and gas companies in Shreveport, La. He moved his family back to his hometown of Hall Summit when he and Gay had the opportunity to take over his Aunt's General Mercantile Store for Gay to run. At that time, he went to work in accounting for Almond Brothers Lumber Co. in Coushatta, La. As their business evolved into an exclusive ladies clothing store, it was natural for Robert to join Gay in the day to day operations of "Gay's Dress Shop." They worked together side by side to build a flourishing business with a loyal clientele that drove from miles around to shop with them for over 20 years. In their later years, they had the opportunity to travel around the South managing properties in the lodging industry. He and Gay later retired to Bossier City, La., and then to Fort Worth, Texas to be closer to Tracey and Suzy.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Mary Grace Norrid; son, Rob Norrid; and his wife's parents, Daley and Bertha Brown.
Survivors: Wife of 58 years, Gay Brown Norrid; daughter, Tracey Norrid and wife, Suzy Shuffield; sister, Mary Beth Conly and husband, Henry; nephew, Clay Conly and wife, Cara, their children, Tripp and Grace; nephew, Cullen Conly; niece, Caitlin Burroughs and husband, Josh, their children, Conly Rose and Christian; and his precious Yorkie, CoCo.
Sadly, at this time the plans for a celebration of life for Robert have been canceled. This was a difficult decision for the family, but out of respect and safety for all family and friends, they feel this is the right thing to do with the current environment around the Covid-19 outbreak.
Memorials: If desired, contributions may be made to , , or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020