|
|
Roberta Ann Purland
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Roberta Ann Purland, 79, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Brother Franklin Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Summer Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Roberta was born March 8, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY and went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. She enjoyed crocheting and loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly. Family was the most important thing to her, especially during holidays.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edna deMarigny; husband, George Purland; son, Gary Purland; grandson, Chris Adcock; and brother, Robert deMarigny. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Butch Purland, John Purland and wife Janell, Scott Purland and wife Kim, and Robert Purland; daughters, Bobbie Cunningham and husband Jim and Sharon Blankenship and husband Chad; brother, Don deMarigny and wife Marcia; sister, Arlynne deMarigny Whitt and husband Gary; sister-in-law, Dale deMarigny; brother-in-law, Tom Lawrence; 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Adam Purland, Jeffrey Purland, Blake Purland, Bubba Blankenship, Willie Adcock, and BJ Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Chance Cunningham, William Purland, and Steven Colvin.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Singh and Dr. Davis of Pierremont Cardiology.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 2, 2019