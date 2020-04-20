|
|
Roberta Cashmer Eichler
Shreveport - On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Roberta Cashmer Eichler, one-of-a kind mother, Aunt Bert & Me-Me passed away peacefully at the age of 98 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; three brothers; husband, Clifford Eichler; and son-in-law, Gordon May.
Three daughters survive Roberta: Sandra Cashmer May of Shreveport, Louisiana, Sheila Cashmer Murry of San Antonio, Texas, and Kathy Cashmer Robinson (Mark) of The Woodlands, Texas. Roberta is also survived by grandchildren, Kara Murry Fannon (Gary) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Brett Murry (Julie) of Flint, Texas, Blake Lackey (Whitney) of Honolulu, Hawaii, Alison Lackey Jackson of Pearland, Texas, Austin Robinson of San Marcos, Texas, and Kara Robinson of Nashville, Tennessee. Roberta was also blessed with eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Roberta was born on October 6, 1921 in Delhi, Louisiana to Charles Edward and Ulma May (Hendrix) Pickett and lived most of her childhood on "The Good Road" in a farming community near Rayville, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Rayville High School in the late 1930's. As a young woman in her early 20's, she found the opportunity to move to Shreveport, Louisiana and pursue her cosmetology education at Powder Puff Beauty School on Lakeshore Road. Thus began her journey of a lifetime, where she discovered her passion as a hairstylist and made many lifelong friends. Beginning her career in West Shreveport, with a shop behind her residence on Fairway Drive, she moved to east Shreveport in the 1980's to begin serving that area at Jance's Beauty Salon among others. Roberta practiced her craft for an amazing 72 years, always striving to please and forming many close relationships with her clients. Even serving them when they passed on from this life, with "one last gift". Multiple generations of ladies, their daughters and some granddaughters were clients of hers.
A member of First Baptist Church for years, she later attended services at Montclair Park Chapel (Steve Casey, Pastor) and was a long-time member of the Eastern Star of Northwest Louisiana.
Ro was quite the fashionista and had many other loves in life including traveling, shopping (especially the Neiman Marcus catalog), bowling, dancing, "the boats" (slot machines), gardening and grooming her beautiful flower beds, her dog Tinkie, and all things about lake life (especially fishing). Protective & fierce as a mother; as a grandmother Me-Me was unrivaled and award winning in all ways! We will miss her charm, wit, laugh & presence in all our lives!
The family would like to thank the staff at Montclair Park Assisted Living. Drs. David & Jordan Abdehou, Dr. Germain Cassiere and nurse Kathy Bobbitt, caregivers Michele Duncan, Linda Williams, Sheila Tucker-Williams and Anita Maxwell.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date this summer. Donations in loving memory of Roberta may be made to the following organizations: Shreveport Bossier Animal Rescue: www.sbanimalrescue.org/donate or to the :
"And I said, oh that I had wings like a dove! for then would I fly away and be at rest." Psalm 55:6 KJV
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020