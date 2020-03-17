Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberto Hinojosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberto G. Hinojosa


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Roberto G. Hinojosa

Shreveport, LA - Roberto G. Hinojosa age 77, passed away on March 15, 2020 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Mr. Hinojosa was born to Roberto Gumecindo and Marie Cloyd Hinojosa on September 19, 1942 in Brownsville, Texas. He joining the U.S. Air Force after graduating from High School. He is a long time member of St. Catherine's of Sienna Catholic Church until closing then became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He enjoyed shooting pool, fishing and spending time with his family especially his grandson, Vicente. He was so excited about his first great-grandson Luka, having his father's middle name. He will be missed by many.

Mr. Hinojosa was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Theresa Lomas Hinojosa; daughter, Sylvia A. Cazares and parents. He is survived by his daughters, Frances Melgar-Garcia and Yolanda Perez; grandchildren, Vicente R. Hinojosa, Sabrina Sosa, Elizabeth Sosa Lucas A. Perez, Lourdes Perez; great- grandchild, Luka Perez; siblings, Helen Lara, Julie Cortez and Fidel A. Hinojosa.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Graveside services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA. Rev. Mark Watson will be officiating the service.

Honoring Roberto Hinojosa as pallbearers will be Vicente R. Hinojosa, David Perez, Lucas Perez, Heri Gonzales, Paul Lomas and Jeff Falcon. Honorary pallbearer will be Luka G. Perez.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now