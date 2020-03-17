|
Roberto G. Hinojosa
Shreveport, LA - Roberto G. Hinojosa age 77, passed away on March 15, 2020 in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Mr. Hinojosa was born to Roberto Gumecindo and Marie Cloyd Hinojosa on September 19, 1942 in Brownsville, Texas. He joining the U.S. Air Force after graduating from High School. He is a long time member of St. Catherine's of Sienna Catholic Church until closing then became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He enjoyed shooting pool, fishing and spending time with his family especially his grandson, Vicente. He was so excited about his first great-grandson Luka, having his father's middle name. He will be missed by many.
Mr. Hinojosa was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Theresa Lomas Hinojosa; daughter, Sylvia A. Cazares and parents. He is survived by his daughters, Frances Melgar-Garcia and Yolanda Perez; grandchildren, Vicente R. Hinojosa, Sabrina Sosa, Elizabeth Sosa Lucas A. Perez, Lourdes Perez; great- grandchild, Luka Perez; siblings, Helen Lara, Julie Cortez and Fidel A. Hinojosa.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Graveside services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA. Rev. Mark Watson will be officiating the service.
Honoring Roberto Hinojosa as pallbearers will be Vicente R. Hinojosa, David Perez, Lucas Perez, Heri Gonzales, Paul Lomas and Jeff Falcon. Honorary pallbearer will be Luka G. Perez.
