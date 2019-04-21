Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Rodney Dixon
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Rodney Lynn Dixon


Rodney Lynn Dixon

Benton - Rodney Lynn Dixon was born December 3, 1946 in Duncan Oklahoma and passed away suddenly on April 18, 2019 at his home in Benton, LA Rodney was a 1966 graduate of Bossier High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. There he lost many friends and consequently had a hard time dealing with the whys, suffering and loss of so many. He received the National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Service Metal, Vietnam Campaign Metal and Rifle Expert Badge. After leaving the Marines he came home to Bossier City and retired from UPS after 26 years.

Rodney is survived by his wife Elizabeth Baugh Dixon; brother Billy Dixon of Bossier City; son Mike Dixon and wife Dawanda; grandsons Tyler, Blake and Ryan Dixon all of Benton;

Son-in-law Keith Shea; grand-daughters Shelby & Skylar Shea of Bossier City, stepson Joe Baugh, grand-daughter Beth Baugh both of Covington, LA and former spouse Connie Delaney of Bossier City. Rodney was preceded in death by his daughter Sherry Lynn Shea and parents Raymond and Pauline Dixon of Bossier City.

Rodney's hobbies included his collection of miniature railroad cars and a fully functioning track, boating, fishing and last, but not least, his love for Mopars. He was a charter member of Mopar Magic Auto Club.

The visitation and funeral service will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton on Monday, April 22nd. Visitation will be from 1pm until 1:30pm with the funeral service starting at 1:30pm. The service wifi be officiated by Rev Nathan Luellen of Stockwell Missionary Baptist Church. A Military Honors interment will be at Hill Crest Memorial Park following the service.

At a time like this is hard to remember to say thank you to all his friends. We do want to thank you all for your friendships over the years. A special thanks to his fellow members of Mopar Magic.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 21, 2019
