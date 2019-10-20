Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
1956 - 2019
Shreveport, Louisnana - Rodney L Stevens, Jr. Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Rodney L. Stevens, Jr. , 63, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Bro. Sonny Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the funeral home.

Rodney was born September 11, 1956 in Shreveport, LA and went to be with the Lord on October 18, 2019. He owned and operated Steve Cleaners and American Tuxedo Rental in Shreveport for 42 years. He was a member of the Queensboro Masonic Lodge # 418. Rodney loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and loved to travel. He had a passion for Corvettes and attending Corvette shows. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.

Rodney was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Stevens, Sr. and his wife Sharon Stevens. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Rita Stevens; children, Robert and Christy Stevens, Randall Stevens, Sarah and Allen Smith; Grandchildren, Cathleen, Charlene, Colleen, Levi, Eli, Caden and Gracie; brothers, Chris and Sandy Stevens and Mike Stevens; Sister, Rhonda and Jeff Grubbs.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 20, 2019
