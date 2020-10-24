1/1
Roger J. Naus
Roger J. Naus

Shreveport - Roger J. Naus, who died peacefully in his home with Anna and Jeff on October 22, 2020, was our (Chip, Katherine, Anna and Amy who predeceased him) father for over 60 years. He married our mother, Mary Jo, who predeceased him and exchanged vows with her when like most newlyweds they didn't have a clue what they meant. Our father, however, came to understand precisely what those vows meant in ways that are difficult for most of us even to imagine. He didn't run from his vows. Instead, he honored them by devoting himself to caring for us and our mother, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1969, for 45 years. Was he perfect? Without flaws? No, because perfect fathers, mothers and children don't exist. But, more than anything else, his life was about things that matter. He was devoted to our mother, to us, and to commitment, the commitment he made when he married our mother and when they decided to have us. His life exemplified the difference between professed theology and operative theology, and our father was all about operative theology.

Although he was an exceptional high school and college athlete, his life was not about accolades, achievements, awards, or recognition. He neither sought nor expected recognition. He loved us in the truest sense, not because we earned or deserved it, but because of who he was and his essence. His greatest acts of love were his continuous care of my mother. On a daily basis, he fed her, bathed her and literally changed her diapers. Embarrassing? No, intimate beautiful acts of love that represented his unwavering commitment to and love of our mother who was unable to take care of herself. By his actions, he taught us about commitment, when breaking that commitment would have been understandable, even expected. By his actions, he taught us that all people in our lives, regardless of their occupation, stature, race or creed, are important and unique. He didn't simply profess commitment, he lived it, and grew tremendously as a result of it. For that, we now include our spouses (Emily, Josh, Jeff and Brad), our children (Claire, Abbie, Jenny, Madison, Audrey, Caroline, Jeffrey, Emily, Elizabeth, Davis and Caroline) are eternally grateful. His life, the life he lived, had a tremendous, positive impact on us and our lives and will continue to do so.

So, to honor his life, we strive to be the best spouses, parents, children and friends we can be. Merely thanking my father is insufficient. His life taught us that.

"For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, 'til death do us part." He professed that vow to our mother and then lived it through his commitment and love of her and us. A love that neither sought nor expected anything in return. He blessed us with his life and we are the better for it. We will strive to live by his example and honor his life by how we live the rest of ours. Dad, Roger and Granddad, we love you and miss you, but we are much better for your having been our father, our father-in-law, and our grandfather.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
