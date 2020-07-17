Roger Ley
Bossier City - On July 13, 2020, Major (Retired) Roger P. Ley (USAF), age 86, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family in Bossier City, Louisiana. He was born in Cassville, Wisconsin to Rocelia and Arnold Ley.
Roger proudly served his country in the USAF for over 22 years. He served as an Electronic Warfare Officer and Operational Tester on the B-52 and many other aircraft. His assignments took him all over the world including tours in Vietnam. Roger retired from the Air Force as a Major in 1978. He went on to use his computer skills to open his own computer consulting company. Roger was a HAM radio operator (call sign WA9PZL). He was also a huge advocate for the Amateur Satellite community (AMSAT). HAM radio was a hobby he loved but also used to support his community as a storm tracker/watcher for the National Weather Service and as a civil defense responder. Above everything else, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Ley, and his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kathleen Ley; five children, Kurt Ley (Patti), Scott Ley (Maureen), Anne Gorney (Joe), Mary Siebenmorgen (Don), and Maureen Dean (Steve); daughter-in-law, Eileen Ley; 16 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond Ley (Joan) and Ronald Ley (Carol); two sisters, Judy Clark (Donald, deceased) and Laurel Cummins (Denny).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 315 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana 71101. Celebrating the Mass will be the Very Rev. Father Rothell Price. Interment will follow with military honors at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, LA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Shreveport or the charity of the donor's choice
.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Willis-Knighton Bossier and Pilgrim Manor of Bossier City for their kindness and compassion given to Roger and all of our family.