Ronald Culver
Shreveport - A Memorial Service will be held for Ronald Wayne Culver, 77, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shreveport at 6 p.m.
Ronnie was a native of Shreveport for 60 years. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 40 years and was on the board of trustees for the Post Office Credit Union in Shreveport. Ronnie was a man of faith who loved his church. He was also a caring husband, father, and grandfather. His family was important in his life.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Solon and Kora Culver; his son, Ronald "Wayne" Culver; and by his four brothers and three sisters.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Billie Jo Culver; his son, Shane Culver and his wife, Lauren; his daughter-in-law, Tracy Culver; his grandchildren, Michelle, Ronald Wayne III, Solon, Hudson, and Lanndry; his step-son, Jack Hebert and wife, Ashley; his step-grandchildren, Austin, Hailey, and Starry; his sister, Marie Buehler; his brother, Billy Culver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 7, 2019