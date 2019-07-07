Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Culver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Culver


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Culver Obituary
Ronald Culver

Shreveport - A Memorial Service will be held for Ronald Wayne Culver, 77, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shreveport at 6 p.m.

Ronnie was a native of Shreveport for 60 years. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 40 years and was on the board of trustees for the Post Office Credit Union in Shreveport. Ronnie was a man of faith who loved his church. He was also a caring husband, father, and grandfather. His family was important in his life.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Solon and Kora Culver; his son, Ronald "Wayne" Culver; and by his four brothers and three sisters.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Billie Jo Culver; his son, Shane Culver and his wife, Lauren; his daughter-in-law, Tracy Culver; his grandchildren, Michelle, Ronald Wayne III, Solon, Hudson, and Lanndry; his step-son, Jack Hebert and wife, Ashley; his step-grandchildren, Austin, Hailey, and Starry; his sister, Marie Buehler; his brother, Billy Culver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now