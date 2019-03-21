Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Ronald David O'Quinn Obituary
Ronald David O'Quinn

Shreveport, LA - Memorial services for Ronald David O'Quinn, 81, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Pastor Dennis Aaron. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Ronald was born September 25, 1937 in Cypress, LA and went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019. He graduated from Northwestern State University in 1959. He spent his entire life working in the farming industry. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with family. His life was dedicated to his church, his family, and helping others.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lorene O'Quinn and brother, Larry Wayne O'Quinn. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lynell O'Quinn; children, Rebecca O'Quinn and David O'Quinn and wife Ashley; grandchildren, Colin O'Quinn and wife Brandy and Zachary O'Quinn; great-grandson, Fisher O'Quinn; and siblings, Richard O'Quinn and wife Bobbye, Ernestine Sandefur, and Orville O'Quinn and wife Janet.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, Monroe, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 21, 2019
