Ronald E. Dean
Shreveport, LA - A memorial service for Ronald E. Dean will be held, Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Holy Cross, 875 Cotton Street, Shreveport, LA. The service will be officiated by The Reverend Garrett Boyte of Church of the Holy Cross, assisted by The Reverend Sally Fox of St. John's Episcopal Church in Minden, LA. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A private burial in Springfield, MA will be held at a later date.
Ronald E. Dean was born on June 28, 1932 in Springfield, Massachusetts to parents Ralph E. and Maude L. Dean and passed away on August 3, 2019 after a long illness.
Ronald received his bachelor's degree from Williams College in Williamston, MA, his Master of Music in Organ from the University of Michigan. Ronald was a Professor of Music at the University of Texas and at the Hurley School of Music at Centenary College of Louisiana in 1960 where he served for 30 plus years. He received an award for Outstanding Teacher from Centenary College in 1999. He served as Organist and Choirmaster for various churches including St. Paul's Episcopal Church and Church of the Holy Cross.
Ron was also a dedicated member of the Packard Club, Packard International and a member of the Classical Car Club of America.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his cousins, Theresa Burke and husband Richard, Heather Saad and husband Tom, Carol Rice and Beverly Dean of Massachusetts; and his dear friend, The Reverend Sally Fox.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the Hurley School of Music, Centenary College, 2911 Centenary Blvd., Shreveport, LA in memory of Professor Ronald E. Dean.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 8, 2019