Ronald Lee Wiseman



Shreveport, LA - Ronald Lee Wiseman was born in Flat Rock, Michigan on May 17, 1929. He grew up on a farm and graduated from Carleton High School in Monroe, Michigan in 1947. After working for Firestone, he joined the United States Air Force and eventually was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier City, Louisiana. That's where he met the "love of his life", June Dowden.



On August 8, 1951, he and June were married at Calvary Baptist Church, in Shreveport. After 12 years of serving his country, Staff Sergeant Wiseman left the military and began a career in electronics doing television repair. Later he and June opened their own business in Summer Grove. In addition to television repair, Ron also was a talented craftsman of lapidary products he made. He and June traveled all over the country selling their crafts and retired to their home in Summer Grove.



Ronald was a devoted Dad who often worked two jobs to provide for his family. He was a member of the Bass Anglers Sportsmen Society (B.A.S.S.), played and coached church softball, enjoyed camping and loving on his grandkids and dogs. The Wiseman's were members of Calvary Baptist, Summer Grove Baptist and for the last ten years enjoyed being members of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Shreveport.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Pearl Wiseman; brothers, Lawrence and Tom; sister, Winifred; and son-in-law, Chuck Shaw. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, June Wiseman; two children, Melanie Gill-Shaw of Rockwall, Texas and William Frederick "Rick" Wiseman and wife Cynthia; four grandchildren, Christopher Gill and Mitzi Gill of Rockwall, and Mindy Doneux and Rick Wiseman of San Diego, California; and three great-grandsons, Matthew Gill, Jack Doneux and Seth Doneux.



Mr. Wiseman passed away of heart failure while in rehab in Rowlett, Texas on April 25, 2019. Visitation with the family will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Centuries Memorial Park.