Ronald Perry Webb
Coushatta, LA - Funeral services for Ronald Perry Webb, 71, of Coushatta, LA will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Wiley Cole will officiate. Interment will follow in Springville Cemetery, Coushatta. Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
Ronald was born July 22, 1947 in Shreveport, LA, raised in Coushatta, LA and passed away at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Annie Mae Brown Webb and one brother, Douglas Webb. He is survived by two brothers, Ralph Webb and wife Jan of Monroe, and Sandy Webb of Coushatta; three sisters, Judy Huckabay, Virginia Webb, and Elizabeth Perkins and husband John all of Coushatta; sister-in-law, Jana Webb of Coushatta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Coushatta High School, Ronald completed a degree in Agriculture at Louisiana State University before beginning work at the Farmers Home Administration. He worked at offices in Oak Grove, Oakdale, Natchitoches, and Coushatta, LA. After leaving the FHA, Ronald farmed and helped care for his parents. He attended Hanna Baptist Church in earlier times and was the Church song leader for several years.
Ronald was a horseman and member of the Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association, the Louisiana Quarter Horse Breeders Association, the American Quarter Horse Association, and the Red River Street Rod Association. Ronald loved horses and was a successful breeder and owner of stakes winning horses. He said he was the only poor man to have two $100,000 race winners on the same day (Hot Zapper and Sea Vow in 2015). Ronald was well-known for picking up tickets for a lot of meals in the local eating establishments. His family and friends will miss him, his stories, and his sense of humor.
Pallbearers will be his nephews Ray Spruill, Jeffrey Webb, Layne Huckabay, Dustin Webb, Jim Perkins, John Ralph Webb, Cody Webb, Jay Perkins, Chase Burns, and Cole Hinds.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; Springville Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 1023, Coushatta LA 71019; or the .
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 5, 2019