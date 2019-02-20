Ronald (Ronnie) Ray Stevens



Bossier City, La - Ron (Ronnie) Ray Stevens, beloved husband and father, entered into rest in his home on Sunday, February 17, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Roland and Doris Lee Stevens and his brother, Charles Gary Stevens.



Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Glendora "Glen" DuBose Stevens of Bossier City, LA; his daughter Kelli Robin Stevens Webber and grandson Parish Race Webber of Geismar, LA; his brother Perry Wayne Stevens, wife Billy, and their daughter Tanya Stevens O'Rourke, husband John and their children William and Victoria of Gretna, LA; sisters-in-law Barbra DuBose of North Richland Hills, TX; Alice Thibodeaux and husband Wick of Belle Chasse, LA; Ethel DuBose and family of Mesquite, TX; and brother-in-law Joe DuBose, wife Laura and family of New Waverly, TX as well as other dear relatives and a host of friends and colleagues.



Ronnie was born in Natchitoches Parish on November 2, 1942. He graduated from Belle Chasse High School in 1960 and from Northwestern State University in 1964.



He married Glendora DuBose on April 16, 1965 and returned to Belle Chase High School to teach and coach for a few years. He then worked for Highlands Insurance Company for nearly 30 years. After leaving Highlands, he worked for Bossier Parks and Recreation for the last 10 years. He was devoted to his wife for 54 years and loved his family generously and unconditionally, but the absolute joy of his life was Parish Race Webber, his precious grandson, who lovingly called him Buda.



A memorial service will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA. Family will receive visitors at 9:00 AM preceding the 10:00 AM service on Thursday, February 21, 2019. In honor of Ronnie's memory and his special relationship with Parish, memorials may be made in his name to the National Down Syndrome Society. Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary