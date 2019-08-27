|
Ronald "Ron" Raymond Inderbitzin
Shreveport - Mr. Ronald Raymond Inderbitzin, 74, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Overton Brooks Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm until 6:00pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Osborn Funeral Home with a vigil service beginning at 6:00pm and rosary to follow. Graveside services will begin at 10:00am on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, LA. Officiating will be Father Kevin Mues of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mr. Inderbitzin was born July 29, 1945 in Greenville, South Carolina and graduated from Centenary College where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Tulane Law School where he served on the Law Review. Following law school, he served four years active duty in U.S.M.C. as Judge Advocate General Lawyer with the rank of Captain in Quantico, VA. He later practiced law in Louisiana and Illinois with the district attorney's office and in private practice. In 2003 he moved to California to care for his ailing parents and returned to Shreveport in 2017.
He was a talented artist and loved to create, enjoyed rock collecting, had an interest in astrology, and practiced Tai chi. While in California, he would often make trips to the beach and walk the trails of Tomales Point and Muir Woods. He had an infectious laugh and loved to tell jokes.
Mr. Inderbitzin was preceded in death by his parents, Major Frederick Inderbitzin and Marjorie Brown Inderbitzin. He is survived by two daughters, Kelly and Stacie; one son, Chris (wife, Alexis); brother, Cary (wife, Susan); nephew, Gregory; and niece, Lauren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Steve Gleason ALS Foundation: Team Gleason Foundation, P.O. Box 24493 New Orleans, LA 70184.
The family would like to thank the incredible staff at The Cottages at The Glen, Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home, and the strong patient advocacy and compassion of the staff at Overton Brooks Medical Center step down unit and palliative care unit and team.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019