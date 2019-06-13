|
Ronald William Albright
Coushatta, LA - Ronald William Albright, born January 23, 1938, passed away June 8, 2019. Ronald was a decorated Air Force veteran with 20 years of service to his country followed by a dedicated 20 years of service to Willamette. He had numerous hobbies including fishing, gardening, traveling, rooting for his favorite football team the Dallas Cowboys, and watching his favorite birds, Purple Martins.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Albright, children Rebecca Harper and husband Jimmy, Randall Albright and wife Connie, Robert Albright and wife Elizabeth, Ryan Albright and wife Rene'. Step children Aunna Amaral and husband Justin and Sarah Herbel and wife Ashley. Grandchildren Brian Harper and wife Raquel, Jamie McCoy and husband Jason, Justin Albright and wife Caroline, Greg Canterbury and wife Stephanie, Colton Hayes and wife Scarlett, Lacey Pardee and husband Colby, Dakota and Katelynn Albright, Ashleigh and Autumn Amaral, and Cameron Herbel as well as numerous great grandchildren. Siblings Ruth Williams, Charles and Wanda Albright, Darlene Albright, Donna and Kenny Hollen, and Kenny Albright. He leaves behind his beloved pets Dixie and Lex. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olive and Clarence Albright Sr., his first wife and mother of his children, Reba Haynes Albright, and his brother Clarence Albright Jr.
Memorial services will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery with military graveside rites. Visitation will be held from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to .
Published in Shreveport Times on June 13, 2019