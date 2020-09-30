Ronnie Battle

Mr. Ronnie BattleThe Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, October 3, 2020. Kick Off Time at 11:00 AM at New Greenwood Baptist Church 7480 Greenwood/ Spring Ridge RD, Greenwood, LA 71033. Entombment will immediately follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery 7002 Bostwick Road Blanchard, LA 71009.Mr. Battle entered into eternal rest on September 23.He leaves to always cherish his legacy, his faithful and loving wife, Aldonia Battle, daughter, Amber Battle; sons, Arnaz Battle (Billie), Eddie Johnson (Shayvon) and Carl Raymond, III (Shaylon); sister, Belinda Smith; brothers, Victor Battle (Wilda) and John Battle, Jr.; eight grandchildren; mother-in-law, Rose Miller; in-laws, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.