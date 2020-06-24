Ronnie Lee Pickett



Shreveport - Graveside Service for Mr. Ronnie Lee Pickett will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11:00 am at Lincoln Memorial Park. Open Visitation is scheduled from 1 pm to 8 pm Friday Night at Good Samaritan Funeral Home.



He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, and one step-son. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Pickett; son, Ronnie Snow; daughter, Mary Gully; stepchildren, Kimberly Samuels, Regina Wilson, Tameka Wilson, Ronald Jerome Wilson; siblings, Ida Pickett Townsel(Simeon), Barbara Pickett Bobo, Freddie Trammell; aunt, Gloria James; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and other relatives









