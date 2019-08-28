|
Ronnie Lynn Walters, Sr.
Coushatta, LA - Ronnie Lynn Walters, Sr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 with family by his side. R.L., as he was known by his family and friends, was born June 29, 1944 in Many, Louisiana. He was a 1962 graduate of Coushatta High School. R. L. was a cattleman and farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H.B. "Red" and Ethel Peterson Walters; sister, Jackie Sue Scoggin and husband, Jim; and niece, Lisa Sue Scoggin.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Lou Jones Walters; his son, Ronnie Lynn Walters, Jr. and wife, Shelly of Stonewall, Louisiana; daughter, Kimberly Walters Lease of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Samantha Lynn Walters, Ryder Houston Walters, Layne Alexandra Lease, and Levi Austin Lease; brother, Rodney Dean Walters, Sr. and wife, Billie; uncle, Garland Peterson of Many, Louisiana; and several nieces, nephews and cousins along with a host of other family and friends.
Services will be conducted on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Coushatta, Louisiana with Dr. Nathan Davis officiating. Special music provided by Cindy Walters Fowler. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home in Coushatta. Interment will follow in Springville Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews: Rodney Dean "Bubba" Walters, David Scoggin, James Scoggin, Richard Scoggin, Tyler Jones, Winn Almond and Will Almond.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Kaden McNeely, David Bell, Bobby Brian, James Cooper, Paul Moseley, Donnie Person, William Waltman and Bill Weaver.
Memorials are suggested to be sent to Springville Cemetery Association, Inc. (Monument Restoration Fund) P. O. Box 1023, Coushatta, Louisiana 71019, First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 465, Coushatta, Louisiana 71019 or the .
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 28, 2019