Rosa M. Fertitta
Shreveport - Rosa Maranto Fertitta 98 passed away on November 8, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the chapel of Osborn Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Celebrating the Mass will be Father Kevin Mues. Interment will follow the service at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Rosa was born in Pittsburg, Kansas. Shortly after, her family moved to Shreveport, LA where she resided for over 90 years. Rosa was married to Domenic Fertitta and together they owned and operated Madison Park Shoe Service. She enjoyed working with the public and cherished the friendships with many of their customers.
Rosa never met a stranger. She loved to share her many stories of her Italian Heritage which she was immensely proud of. All she needed was a cup of coffee and someone to listen. Rosa spent the last five years of her life in Brandon, MS to be close to her niece. She was a member of the 'Welcome Neighbor Club', the 'YMCA Silver Sneakers' and Saint Paul Catholic Church.
Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Concetta Maranto; her husband of 43 years; sister, Josephine Balistrella; nephew, Sam J. Balistrella, and great nephew, Joe Wayne Balistrella. She is survived by her niece Ginger Plauche' and her son, Andrew of Brandon, MS; nephew, Joe Balistrella and wife Linda of Shreveport, and niece, Linda Davidson Balistrella of Shreveport and her daughters, Amanda and Amy.
Honoring Mrs. Fertitta as pallbearers will be Sam Cimino Louis Avallone, Thomas Avallone, Andrew Planche', Sammy Maranto, and Eric Person.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
To view live stream services, please visit saintjosephchurch.net
and click on 'watch live feed.'