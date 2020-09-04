Rose "Memmie" Gamble Harris



Keithville - Funeral Services for Rose "Memmie" Gamble Harris, 76, will be held Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, LA. Burial will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery in Shreveport. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at from 11:00 a.m. to service time. Officiating the service will be Pastor Roger Morton of Barron Road Baptist Church, in Keithville LA.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 59 years Jackie Harris, sister Rita Toupin and husband Gary, daughter Billie J Summers, daughter Bobbie J Terrill, granddaughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Freeman, grandson Timothy Terrill and wife, Aly, and great grandchild Little Munchkin (due March 2021), host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.









