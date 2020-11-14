Or Copy this URL to Share

Rose Joy Ward Fulgium



Rose J. Ward Fulgium, age 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Mooringsport, Louisiana on November 12 , 2020. She was born in Dallas, Texas on January 15, 1936. She is survived by her husband Harvey, 2 daughters: Rose Hebert and Melody Fulgium; 3 sons: Irvin Buras, Rusty Buras, and David Burgess; 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. The Zoom service for Rose's family and friends will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.









