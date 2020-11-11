Rose Mary Portero McCawleyShreveport, LA - A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Rose Mary Portero McCawley,87, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 204 Patton Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Reverend Kevin Mues. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. following the visitation. Interment will follow the service at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana.Rose Mary Portero McCawley was born May 1, 1933 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Joseph and Rosa Farina and passed away peacefully Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Mansfield, Texas.Rose Mary was a faithful servant to the Lord, a devoted catholic who attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She had an infectious personality and loved to laugh. She never met a stranger and made friends every where she went. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Rose Mary retired after 34 years of service with the state of Louisiana Caddo Parish Health Unit.We will continue to live our lives with the love and compassion that Rose Mary would expect from us all until we are reunited in heaven.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Frank McCawley, parents; sisters, Dora Feritta, Ann Catanese, Pat Mondello and Josephine Giro; brothers, Charlie and Tony Portero and son-in-law, Timothy Wann.Left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark McCawley and wife, Lora; daughter, Tammie Wann; brother, Jospeh Portero, Jr.; grandchildren, Joshua McCawley, Randy Claiborne, Brandon McCawley, Christopher McCawley, Stephen Wann, Lindsey Sullivan and Taylor McCawley; 10 great- grandchildren; a great- great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.Honoring Rose Mary as pallbearers will be Joshua McCawley, Brandon McCawley, Christopher McCawley, Stephen Wann, Brock Restovich, and Nathanial Sullivan.The family would like to give special thanks to St. Gabriel's Hospice Team for their support and care.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in her memory to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 211 Atlantic Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71105.