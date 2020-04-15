|
|
Rose Stanford
Shreveport - Rose Ann Cascio Stanford, 86, passed away peacefully at The Glen, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She was born in Shreveport, LA. to Albert J. Cascio and Constance Bonomo Cascio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother A. J. Cascio.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, James R. Stanford, whom she loved very much; her children, Deborah Booty (Ron), Denise Yester and Stephen Stanford; her grandchildren, Rachelle Copeland (Byron), Amy Booty (Abram) and Alan Hair; her great grandchildren, John Byron (Chloe), Jacob and Jett Copeland, General and Avery Booty.; her sister-in-law, Cathey Cascio and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rose loved her family very much. She was a talented homemaker. Sewing and cooking were two of her greatest assets. She loved to have her family over for spaghetti and meatballs and chocolate pie every Sunday. She always kept us laughing with her humor. She was so sweet and kind and will be missed very much.
Although a sudden illness took her life, we are rejoicing that she is alive and completely healed with her Lord and Savior Jesus.
The family would like to thank their Dad for all the care he gave her thru the years. We also express deep gratitude to the CNAs, Nurses and Staff at The Glen, especially Debbie and Meagan, who cared for Rose in her last days and Life Path Hospice.
A private Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery East.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020