Mrs. Rosie Lee DinkinsHouston, Texas - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Rosie Lee Dinkins, 96, will be 12 noon, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Chapel of Heavenly Gates, 1339 Jewell St. Interment will follow at Centuries Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11 to 4 p.m., Tuesday at Heavenly Gates.Mrs. Dinkins entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She was a graduate of Bishop College and taught in the Caddo Parish School system, including adult education classes until her retirement.Sister Dinkins was a long time member of Shiloh B.C., and also the 13th District Missionary Baptist Association for a number of years.She was preceded in death by Brian Sr. (Bimbo).She is survived by her children; Rosalyn (Miles), Diana and Lloyd Jr., grandchild; Yolonda (Tita), great grandchildren; Britney, Brian Jr., Christopher, Kolbi and Kiyah, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.