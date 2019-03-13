Services
Gorsulowsky Funeral Home - Vivian
1107 South Pine Street
Vivian, LA 71082
318-375-3339
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Mooringsport Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Mooringsport, LA
Rosmerie "Bobbie" Smith Fulgium

Shreveport, LA - Rosmerie "Bobbie" Smith Fulgium, 89, 0f Shreveport, LA passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Mooringsport Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mooringsport, LA.

Rosmerie was born November 11, 1929 in Oil City, LA. She was a member of Mooringsport Baptist Church. Rosie has gone to live with her Lord. We will miss her, but we rejoice in the reunion that has already taken place between Rosie and Marvin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Fulgium, her parents John Joseph (Joe) Smith and Carrie Holtz Smith, her sisters Leona Smith Dailey, Ethel Smith Leyra, Edith Smith Franklin, Sylvia Smith Reid, and her brother M E (Bud) Smith. She is survived by her children; Cynthia (Cindy) Tappe and Jerry Wayne Fulgium, her grandchildren, Cristal Tappe Loe, Linda Tappe Blankenship and her husband Drew, her great grandchildren; Natalie Blankenship, Parker Blankenship, Jayden Vincent, Bailee Vincent, and Jaxon Loe.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 13, 2019
