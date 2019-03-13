|
|
Roy Avon Taylor
Shreveport - Graveside Services for Roy Avon Taylor will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Centuries Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for visitation for one hour before the service at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.
Avon passed away at his home on March 12, 2019. He was a resident of Shreveport. He was married for 58 years to the love of his life, Margaret Ann. Avon was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Southern Hills and a member of the Eastern Star Broadmoor Chapter. He was an electrician and a member of IBEW for 50 years. Avon retired from the City of Shreveport as an electrical inspector.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Margaret Ann; his two daughters, Laura Taylor Wheat and husband Jeff Wheat of Keithville, and Lisa Taylor Hewitt and husband Robert Hewitt of Texarkana, TX; his sister, Sue Riley and husband Dan Riley of Floresville, TX; his two brothers, Ralph and Howard Taylor; his two grandsons, Austin Williams of Keithville, and Christopher Nadeau and wife Emily of Fort Collins, CO; and his granddaughter, Taylor Nadeau and fiancé Brendon Matthews of Texarkana, TX.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 13, 2019