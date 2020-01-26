|
|
Roy Bush Bridges
Shreveport - Mr. Roy Bush Bridges, 73, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 pm, on Monday, January 27, at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 10 am on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in the Chapel of Osborn Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Ron Brown, of Natchitoches, LA, assisted by Kevin Whitfield, of Virginia and Bro. Joe Waggoner of Mansfield, LA. Entombment will follow at 12:30 pm in the Beulah Cemetery in Marthaville, LA.
Roy Bush was a native of Pleasant Hill, LA and a resident of Shreveport and Marthaville. He was member of Woodridge Baptist Church. A graduate of Pleasant Hill High School and Southeastern Louisiana University prepared him for his careers in banking (15 years) and nursing home operations (18 years). He served in the National Guard and on the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy James "Bus" and Vories McCartney Bridges; and brother, James "Jimmy" Bridges. He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Judy Winn Bridges; daughter, Ella Vories "Baby Sister" Roos and husband, Kenny, of Shreveport; son, Roy Bush "RB" Bridges, II and wife, Kris, of Tampa, Florida; three grandchildren, Shep Roos, McCartney Bridges and Ann Turner Bridges; sisters-in-law, Sue Bridges and Bonnie Sue Winn Cantrell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Russell Bridges, John Neal, Guffey Pattison, Jack Sanders, Kenneth Wall, and Herman Lawson. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Guidroz and Mike Murray.
The family request that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to .
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020