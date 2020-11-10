Dr. Roy M. Douget



Hopkinsville - Dr. Roy M. Douget, age 55, of Hopkinsville, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center of multiple medical complications. Memorial Services will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Buckingham officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. There will also be a Memorial Service in Louisiana to be announced at a later date. Maddux- Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Dr. Douget was born on May 29, 1965, in Monroe, Louisiana, the son of the late Roy Douget Sr. and Josephine Pommier Douget. Everyone in the Christian County School District affectionately knew him as Doc. Roy was a school psychologist for the Christian County School System and an adjunct professor at Murray State University. Roy was of the Baptist Faith and he recently gave his life to Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an older sister, Linda Douget Blood.



Survivors include his step-mother, Barbara S. Douget of Belcher, LA; his sisters, Dalpheney Douget of Yantis, TX, Anna Marie Ortego and her husband Michael of Turkey Creek, LA, and Barbara Sue Douget Book and her husband Lloyd "Bo" Jr. of McNary, LA; his step-brother, Paul Sapp and his wife Wendy of Gilliam, LA; his special friend, Marty Durham and his wife Karen of Dexter, KY; and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Lupus Foundation of America at 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037.









