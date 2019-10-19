|
Roy Mc Dow Sr.
Vivian, LA - Roy T. McDow Sr, 85, of Vivian, LA passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Vivian, LA officiated by Rev. Bill Treadway. Burial will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Vivian. There will be a time of visitation from 6-8 pm on Monday, October 21st at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home in Vivian,LA.
Roy was born October 14, 1934 in Vivian, LA to Woodrow McDow and Katie Smith McDow in Vivian where he lived most of his life. He was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, and a member of the UAW. Roy enjoyed fishing, especially for bass. He loved to go camping, and he loved growing a vegetable garden.
Roy was preceded in death by his brother Woodrow Lloyd McDow. He is survived by his wife Frances McDow of Vivian, his 3 children Roy McDow Jr of Mooringsport, LA, Virginia Lee Carlson and husband Neil of Blanchard, LA, and Pete McDow and wife Mary Helen of Weatherford, TX, his siblings, Rose Perdue of Vivian, Carol Robertson of Vivian, James McDow of Shreveport, and Gloria DeYoung of Bossier City, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Peter McDow, Leslie McDow, Pete McDow, Roy McDow, Joe Perdue, and Jim Braucht. Honorary pallbearers are the Deacons of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019