Roy Morris FishShreveport - Roy Morris Fish, age 98 of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away after a brief illness in the early morning hours of September 5, 2020. A visitation will be held on September 7, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at at the Osborn Funeral Home, 3631 Southern Avenue, in Shreveport. There will be a private burial service at the Springhill Cemetery in Springhill, Louisiana on September 8.Roy was born on July 27, 1922 in Walker Creek, Arkansas to Roy Lee and Alice Simpson Fish. Roy started school in Texarkana, Arkansas while his father worked for the railroad at Union Station. His father was earning ninety dollars a month, was buying their home, and had a used Overland automobile. When the stock market crashed in 1929 and the Great Depression began, the family moved back to the Walker Creek community and became sharecroppers. Roy became a prolific cotton picker. Despite the economic hard times, the family prospered.After high school, Roy attended Southern Arkansas University, and in October 1941, shortly before the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the Coast Guard. He was discharged when the war ended and enrolled in law school at LSU, graduating in 1949. Roy opened his law office in Springhill, Louisiana where he enjoyed a wide-ranging practice for over forty years. He served as city attorney for Springhill and on the board of directors for the Louisiana Trial Lawyers Association. He also served in the House of Delegates of the Louisiana Bar Association and received the President's Award for the most valuable service to the association in 1985. Roy was one of the last of the "old school" lawyers who could do it all, from divorces for paper mill workers to negotiating million dollar contracts for multi-national corporations. After retiring from his law practice, he was asked to serve as president of Springhill Bank and Trust Company for an additional five years.Shortly after coming to Springhill, Roy met and married the love of his life, Ann Norwood, and together they raised two sons, Ralph and Randal. They celebrated over sixty years of marriage before her death in 2017. Roy was a devoted husband and provided daily care for Ann for eight years after she suffered a debilitating stroke.Roy had a passion for golf and played regularly with his friends well into his nineties, and was on the golf course the Saturday before his death. He also had a passion for travel and doting on his younger grandchildren.Roy was also preceded in death by his parents, son Ralph Norwood Fish, and sisters, Alice Faye Willis and Marilyn Fish Bryan. He is survived by his son M. Randal Fish and wife, Debbie; his granddaughters Holly Michelle Fish and her partner, Brian Isaac; Lauren Lee Fish; and Allison Ann Fish and her husband, Brennan Black. He is also survived by brother-in-law, Daryl Willis, and a host of nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center, including the CHRISTUS hospice team, who cared for Roy in his final days, with special thanks to Dr. Paul "Corky" Davis.Roy was a voracious reader and regular contributor of guest opinions to the Shreveport Times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the American Civil Liberties Union or the Southern Poverty Law Center.