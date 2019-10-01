|
|
Roy Noble Wiley
Shreveport - Services for Mr. Roy Noble Wiley, 82, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA with Dr. Chad Hardbarger and Bro. Harry Forrester officiating. Burial will follow at Bayou Scie Cemetery in Zwolle, LA at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Roy was born December 26, 1936 to Lee Roy and Bessie Louiser Simpson Wiley. Roy went to be with the Lord on September 29, 2019 and to be reunited with the love of his life Barbara Wiley who has waited on him since September 30, 2015. He served our country in the U.S. Army. He was also a devoted member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was always giving of himself and his time though yard work and removing stumps for the church.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Wiley; grandson, William Earl Anthony III (Trey); his parents; sister, Grace Wiley Pearson; and brothers, Orvil Wiley and Novis Wiley. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Sheila Ann Anthony; sister-in-law, Faye Wiley; and many family and friends.
Honoring Noble as pallbearers are Dale Lemmons, Wayne Lemmons, Doug Robertson, Robbie Wiley, Matthew Wiley, Rares Jica (JR), and Dawlton Acklin.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Gideons, Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, or the charity or church of donor's choice.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the medical staff of the medical center at The Live Oaks Nursing Home for the wonderful, loving care provided by them that allowed us to have an additional two years with my Dad, also a special thank you to the Willis-Knighton Hospice who lovingly took care of my Dad.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 1, 2019