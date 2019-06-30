|
Roy Robert Graziano
Shreveport - Roy Robert Graziano, age 82, of Shreveport, LA passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. He was born March 18, 1937 in Niagara Falls, NY. He was the son of the late Roy and Ida (Pagliari) Graziano. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother John. Roy was the loving and much-loved husband of Genevieve M. Graziano. He is survived by 3 children: Jamie Smith, Mark Graziano, and Roy M. Graziano, sister Patty Gaugler, nephew Michael Gaugler, aunt Joanne DeRose, 10 grandchildren, and numerous cousins.
Roy grew up in Niagara Falls and graduated from LaSalle HS in 1955. He joined the navy and served from 1955-1957. Bowing to pressure from his mother, he reluctantly accepted an honorable discharge and went to work for the Niagara Falls water department. He retired from the water department after 20 years of service. After enduring one too many blizzards; he abandoned his snow shovel and top coat and headed south in search of warmer weather; vowing to never complain of the heat or humidity. True to his word; he never did.
He settled in Lake Charles, LA and enrolled in McNeese State University. He graduated with a degree in mortuary science in 1980 and began his 2nd career as a licensed funeral director. After moving to Shreveport, he worked for Wellman's FH and Aulds FH.
Roy was a member of Broadmoor Masonic Lodge (#432) and became a master mason in 1983. He then joined El Karubah Shrine and fulfilled his ambition to become a Shrine clown (Popcorn). He served as director of the clown unit in 1999. A talented magician (Dinardi), he performed for the children at Shriners Hospital and at the El Karubah annual Easter egg hunt many, many times over the years.
He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, the Invisible Lodge, and the local IBM Ring #267 (J.B. Bobo Ring) where he served as president for 13 years.
Roy was a student and respected teacher of jiu-jitsu and judo. He held a 3rd degree black belt in jiu-jitsu (Juko Ryu) and a 1st degree black belt in judo. He developed and published a strike-attack-system of jiu-jitsu (suto-ate-ryu).
Over the years, Roy was the owner of several businesses: Dinardi's Magic Shop, an antique shop, an archery shop (where he made custom arrows and bows), and an Amway distributorship. He was a published poet, talented artist, and an avid stamp collector. He enjoyed attending the opera, symphony, ballet, and live theater productions. At the time of his death, he was learning the art of fly fishing and designing and raising bonsai trees.
Roy was a remarkable man; full of life and good humor. He was always smiling; eager to meet new people and learn something new. He will be sorely missed by all those privileged to have known him.
A funeral service will be held on July 1, 2019 at 2PM at Aulds FH Chapel 7849 E. Kings Hwy. Shreveport, LA. Interment to follow at Centuries Memorial Park 8801 Mansfield Rd Shreveport, LA. Chaplain Austin Eakin officiating.
Visitation will be at Aulds Chapel Sunday June 30, 2019 from 6-8PM.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 30, 2019