|
|
Mr. Ruben Charles Hector, Jr.
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mr. Ruben Charles Hector, Jr., 45, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Abraham B.C., 7104 Wilshire Dr. Bishop Isaac Brooks, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at Round Grove Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at St. Abraham B.C.
Mr. Hector entered into eternal rest on January 31, 2019 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife; Charlotte W. Hector, children; Chardonnae' and Kelton-Charles Hector, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 8, 2019