Ruben Morris
Ruben Morris, of Greenwood, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born April 17, 1933 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Paul L. Morris and Lula Shareen Morris.
Ruben was loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, who was hard working and giving. He honorably served in the United States Air Force Reserve. He was a dedicated member of the Shriner of Shreveport and an active member of the Masonic Lodge in Shreveport. He worked for over 35 years at Bellsouth as a lineman supervisor later retiring as a consultant. He was an avid RV camper and member of Red River Sams chapter 36. Most of all he loved spending those times with his family creating memories that his children and grandchildren will remember forever.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Randy Morris and wife Suzanne and Pam Morris; grandchildren, Brianne Morris and Alex Morris; great grandchildren, Jaxon Hardin, Emery Hardin and Tyler Hardin; sister, Pauline Wilson; and former wife of 11 years, Leatha Simpson Morris.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Peggy Ann Morris; his parents; and his twin brother, Raymond.
A visitation for Ruben will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside will occur follow the visitation at 2:00 PM in Centuries Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
, The Alzheimer's Association
or The National Alliance on Metal Illness (NAMI) to honor Ruben.