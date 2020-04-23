Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Ruben Silva Obituary
Greenwood - Mr. Ruben Silva, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 6:23 a.m. He was born in Monroe, Indiana, and was the son of Vicente and Trinidad Silva.

Mr. Silva was a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana and a resident of Shreveport for 49 years. He was an avid church goer and member of St. Mary of the Pines in Shreveport. He served in the US Air Force from 1962 until 1966 and was a Union Brick Layer from 1968 until 2011.

Mr. Silva was preceded in death by two sisters, Delores and Pauline; and three brothers, Joe, Raymond and Emanuel Silva. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patsy R. Silva; two daughters; two sons; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ralph and Riley Silva of Detroit, Michigan.

He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
