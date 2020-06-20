Ruby Francis Bardwell Humphrey Prewitt
Whitney - Ruby Francis Bardwell Humphrey Prewitt was born in Longview, Texas to Harvey Quay Bardwell and Ruby Dee Richardson Bardwell on April 5, 1931, and passed away on June 18, 2020.
She moved to Shreveport, Louisiana in 1950 and married Huey Humphrey, the father of her three children, Mike, TruLynn, and Ronda.
She graduated from Longview High School in 1948, then went to Vera Nell Beauty School to be a cosmetologist. She had her own salon for 30 years, and also retired from Caddo Parish School Board as a bus driver. She drove a Special Ed bus for 18 years, she is a member of the WOTM of the Shreveport Moose Lodge, and attended the Open Range Fellowship Church.
She was known as Nonie to all her grandchildren, great- grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Jerry Bardwell and Ronnie Bardwell; her son, Mike Humphrey and grandson, Matt Humphrey. She is survived by daughters, TruLynn Ardoin of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Ronda Weick and husband Terry Weick of Lake Whitney, Texas; daughter- in- law, Jill Thomas Humphrey of Shreveport, Louisiana; her grandchildren, Sunni Montgomery and husband Mike, Amanda Thornberry and husband David, Candice Nix and husband Michael, Brandie Ardoin, Lindsey Ardoin, and Jarret Quay Ardion; great- grandchildren, Morgan, Anna Kate, and Michael Allen Montgomery of Shreveport, Louisiana, Caroline, Owen, and Ruby Rose Thornberry of New Waverly, Texas, Mary Michael, Maggie Mae Dison, and Matthew Major Nix of Benton, Louisiana, Brandon, Dawson, Kaylee, Kylen, and Addison Ardoin all of Shreveport, Louisiana; great- great- grandchild, Brayden Ardoin; nieces and nephews that she loved very much, and a dear sister in law, Dorothy Bardwell of Magnolia, Texas. Ruby Francis and Dorothy took many trips and made great memories together.
Services to celebrate Ruby's life will held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. The Eulogy will be given by longtime friend of the family, Bo Roberts, and Dennis Aaron of Open Range Fellowship Church of Greenwood, Louisiana.
Pallbearers are Mike Montgomery, David Thornberry, Michael Nix, Bubba Bardwell, Brandon Ardoin, and Dawson Ardoin.
Ruby Francis had a zest for life, she loved her family and many friends, she never met a stranger. If she didn't know you, just give her a little time and she would know all about you. Ruby Francis couldn't go anywhere she didn't run into someone she knew. You could say she lived life out-loud because she loved to talk to everyone. She was a legend in her time, one of a kind that will be missed by many.
You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Whitney - Ruby Francis Bardwell Humphrey Prewitt was born in Longview, Texas to Harvey Quay Bardwell and Ruby Dee Richardson Bardwell on April 5, 1931, and passed away on June 18, 2020.
She moved to Shreveport, Louisiana in 1950 and married Huey Humphrey, the father of her three children, Mike, TruLynn, and Ronda.
She graduated from Longview High School in 1948, then went to Vera Nell Beauty School to be a cosmetologist. She had her own salon for 30 years, and also retired from Caddo Parish School Board as a bus driver. She drove a Special Ed bus for 18 years, she is a member of the WOTM of the Shreveport Moose Lodge, and attended the Open Range Fellowship Church.
She was known as Nonie to all her grandchildren, great- grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Jerry Bardwell and Ronnie Bardwell; her son, Mike Humphrey and grandson, Matt Humphrey. She is survived by daughters, TruLynn Ardoin of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Ronda Weick and husband Terry Weick of Lake Whitney, Texas; daughter- in- law, Jill Thomas Humphrey of Shreveport, Louisiana; her grandchildren, Sunni Montgomery and husband Mike, Amanda Thornberry and husband David, Candice Nix and husband Michael, Brandie Ardoin, Lindsey Ardoin, and Jarret Quay Ardion; great- grandchildren, Morgan, Anna Kate, and Michael Allen Montgomery of Shreveport, Louisiana, Caroline, Owen, and Ruby Rose Thornberry of New Waverly, Texas, Mary Michael, Maggie Mae Dison, and Matthew Major Nix of Benton, Louisiana, Brandon, Dawson, Kaylee, Kylen, and Addison Ardoin all of Shreveport, Louisiana; great- great- grandchild, Brayden Ardoin; nieces and nephews that she loved very much, and a dear sister in law, Dorothy Bardwell of Magnolia, Texas. Ruby Francis and Dorothy took many trips and made great memories together.
Services to celebrate Ruby's life will held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. The Eulogy will be given by longtime friend of the family, Bo Roberts, and Dennis Aaron of Open Range Fellowship Church of Greenwood, Louisiana.
Pallbearers are Mike Montgomery, David Thornberry, Michael Nix, Bubba Bardwell, Brandon Ardoin, and Dawson Ardoin.
Ruby Francis had a zest for life, she loved her family and many friends, she never met a stranger. If she didn't know you, just give her a little time and she would know all about you. Ruby Francis couldn't go anywhere she didn't run into someone she knew. You could say she lived life out-loud because she loved to talk to everyone. She was a legend in her time, one of a kind that will be missed by many.
You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.